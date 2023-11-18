Japan Installs Smart Trash Cans to Manage Increasing Garbage

Japan has installed smart trash cans in tourist hotspots to manage the increasing amount of garbage. The trash cans, called SmaGO, use solar panels to sense when they are full and compress the garbage. They are also connected to a smartphone app that alerts workers when they need to be emptied.





