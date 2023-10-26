Pharmacies in Singapore raise the beauty bar with viral beauty brands and premium service

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.

Read more:

straits_times »

Pharmacies raise the beauty bar with viral beauty brands and premium serviceSince even before the pandemic, pharmacies have become treasure troves of beauty steals. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Drugstore gems: Viral K-beauty, J-beauty and C-beauty products now at local pharmaciesHere are some new and hidden gems to check out on your next pharmacy run. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore to remove melamine-related requirements for milk imports, including infant formula, from ChinaSINGAPORE: Singapore will remove melamine-related import requirements for milk, milk products and products containing milk from China from Nov 1, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Oct 23). Read more ⮕

29 local brands honoured with Singapore Prestige Brand Award this yearUrgent care clinic StarMed Specialist Centre and interior design and renovation company Craftwork were among the winners. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Loutish' woman who argued with cops in viral videos entered Singapore 'to have fun'A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined $600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Former president Halimah Yacob awarded Singapore’s highest civilian honourShe tops the list of National Award recipients. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕