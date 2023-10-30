Paddlers in canoes not wearing life jackets off coast of Sentosa raise concern

A steersman on a boat was concerned to see paddlers at sea not wearing life jackets in the wake of the recent"A group of sports enthusiasts were engaged in unsafe water sports along the fairways without life jackets," said the Stomper.

But because of their distance from the Stomper's boat, it is not clear in the video whether the paddlers had life jackets on. Sharing a map of their location off the coast of Sentosa, the Stomper said:"The red circles are where they were.Kayaker found dead was former nurse who loved cats, helping people: 'Gentle, friendly and kind girl'