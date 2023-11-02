Nearly 3 in 4 Singapore employers plan to raise salary offers for in-demand roles: Survey

Eighty per cent of organisations surveyed by the talent services company found hiring “very” or “quite” competitive in 2023. Despite fierce competition, 43 per cent of Singapore businesses still plan to hire in the next six months.

He noted that apprehension from jobseekers, the widening skills shortage due to international talent leaving the region and a long hiring process duration played a role in this trend. Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) said they were either “neutral”, “dissatisfied”, or “highly dissatisfied” with their packages.

It estimated that full-time workers in Singapore make around $5,783 a month on average, which equates to $69,396 a year.

