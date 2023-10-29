As Singapore commemorates LKY100, remember what his generation of leaders stood for: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other members of the People's Action Party at the LKY100 The Greening of Singapore commemoration ceremony on Sunday (Oct 29). (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Oct 29) urged Singapore to remember what the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his generation stood for, as the country marked his 100th birthday.

More than 800 People's Action Party activists, guests and green activists attended the event, hosted by the People's Action Party (PAP) Kebun Baru branch and organised by the PAP and PAP Community Foundation branches of Ang Mio Kio GRC, Kebun Baru SMC and Yio Chu Kang SMC.

The film opens with extreme weather events amid rising temperatures, noting that Singapore's heat levels are still lower than those in temperate countries used to cooler temperatures - a testament to the late Mr Lee's foresight and greening efforts. headtopics.com

In 1963, Mr Lee as Prime Minister launched the first tree planting campaign with an emphasis on providing shade and greenery. The “Garden City” campaign was mooted in 1967 and four years later, the first Tree Planting Day was introduced.

"It was their ambition for Singapore, their courage to make difficult choices, their foresight to plan ahead and their determination to realise these plans, these are the attributes, these are the factors that took Singapore from third world (to this)." headtopics.com

The commemoration was not just to remember the late Mr Lee, but to understand what he fought for and why he did what he did, said PM Lee. After the speech, a floral map was presented to PM Lee, along with current and retired PAP MPs who attended the event.

PM Lee Hsien Loong sends condolences over death of former China premier Li KeqiangSingapore's Prime Minister paid tribute to the late Mr Li Keqiang, saying he was a “statesman who served his country with great dedication”. Read more ⮕

PM Lee sends condolence letter on death of China’s ex-premier Li KeqiangMr Lee extended his condolences on behalf of the Singapore Government. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Commentary: Forward SG report envisages a more inclusive Singapore - but the country must stay competitiveGreater assurance and collectivism are the way forward for Singapore, but we must also strive to sustain competitiveness, says Terence Ho of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. Read more ⮕

Singapore private home prices bounce back in third quarter with marginal increasePrivate home rentals grew at a slower pace of 0.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2023. Read more ⮕

Green your space with aesthetic indoor plants: 7 best plant shops in SingaporeIndoor plants are one of the easiest ways to rejuvenate your space while literally breathing fresh air into it. Not only do they add a pop of colour, they exude a sense of calm and freshness. And when a new life sprouts, you might even feel a sense of satisfaction. Bring the outdoors in and add a dash of vitality... Read more ⮕

Singapore votes in favour of UN resolution to protect civilians, uphold humanitarian obligations in Gaza StripSINGAPORE: Singapore voted in favour of a resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip during an em Read more ⮕