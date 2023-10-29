As Singapore commemorates LKY100, remember what his generation of leaders stood for: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other members of the People's Action Party at the LKY100 The Greening of Singapore commemoration ceremony on Sunday (Oct 29). (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Oct 29) urged Singapore to remember what the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his generation stood for, as the country marked his 100th birthday.
More than 800 People's Action Party activists, guests and green activists attended the event, hosted by the People's Action Party (PAP) Kebun Baru branch and organised by the PAP and PAP Community Foundation branches of Ang Mio Kio GRC, Kebun Baru SMC and Yio Chu Kang SMC.
The film opens with extreme weather events amid rising temperatures, noting that Singapore's heat levels are still lower than those in temperate countries used to cooler temperatures - a testament to the late Mr Lee's foresight and greening efforts.
In 1963, Mr Lee as Prime Minister launched the first tree planting campaign with an emphasis on providing shade and greenery. The “Garden City” campaign was mooted in 1967 and four years later, the first Tree Planting Day was introduced.
"It was their ambition for Singapore, their courage to make difficult choices, their foresight to plan ahead and their determination to realise these plans, these are the attributes, these are the factors that took Singapore from third world (to this)."
The commemoration was not just to remember the late Mr Lee, but to understand what he fought for and why he did what he did, said PM Lee. After the speech, a floral map was presented to PM Lee, along with current and retired PAP MPs who attended the event.