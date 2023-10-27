Indoor plants are one of the easiest ways to rejuvenate your space while literally breathing fresh air into it. Not only do they add a pop of colour, they exude a sense of calm and freshness. And when a new life sprouts, you might even feel a sense of satisfaction.

Bring the outdoors in and add a dash of vitality to your living or working space whether you’ve been blesses with green thumbs or not — Here are the seven best plant shops in Singapore to green your space with aesthetic indoor plants. One even lets you chill in its cool, lush surroundings.From desk plants to planters and more, the humble neighbourhood store now carries one of the largest selections of home-ready indoor plants, planters, and plant care products.

Combining their passion for plants and interest in aesthetics, Tumbleweed Plants creates the most stylish plant displays that’ll enrich your space. The innovative plant shop even has a VR/AR program that lets you visualise your space with the new plant.With his love for plants, underground designer (pun-intended!), Leo Tay traded the nine-to-five life to embark on his journey with plants with The 3 Keys. One word to describe his plants is wabi-sabi. headtopics.com

From succulents and bonsai to flowering plants and more, Leo will teach you everything you need to know to best care for your new plant. For a start, talk to your plants, praise and compliment them, like he does.is located at 17 Joan Rd, Singapore 298900. Open Wed -Fri 12pm -5pm, Sat -Sun 10.30am -5pm. Closed Mon, Tue.Alternatively, if you have a brown thumb or would like to add a touch of nature with zero care, then the preserved plants from Slow Green may just be your answer.

Then, they undergo a preservation process that’ll retain their looks for years. The nature artisan artfully crafts the preserved plants into intricate landscaped pieces such as mountains, lakes, or cultural icons. Choose your plants based on emotions, and you’ll see a selection of mini trees, leaves, and florals.is located at 406B Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427634, p.+65 9613 8309. Open Fri 10am -2pm, Sat 12pm -6pm, Sun 12pm -4pm. Closed Mon-Thu. headtopics.com

