Plastic in KFC Mac N Cheese after corner of cheese sauce bag fell into tub: 'Genuine oversight by staff'

shared photos of the foreign object in the food she bought from the Gek Poh Ville outlet in Jurong West on Oct 22."However, the first bite revealed a shocking surprise – plastic in the Mac N Cheese and is rather big. It was an unappetising discovery.""I promptly contacted KFC via email to share this serious concern. Regrettably, I received no response. This lack of acknowledgement is profoundly disappointing," said the Stomper on Oct 24.

"This experience isn't just about a disappointing meal. It's about food safety, customer trust and the responsibility of businesses to their patrons. I'm sharing this not to criticise but to call for accountability and transparency. I believe in the integrity of KFC and hope they take this matter seriously to avoid such incidents in the future."

In response to a Stomp query, a KFC spokesperson said the restaurant chain has contacted the Stomper and the case was resolved as of Oct 25. "The incident as shared by Ms Malanie was a genuine case of an oversight by our staff," she explained. headtopics.com

"During the preparation of the sauce, our staff had to snip off a corner of the bag in order to pour out the cheese sauce into a container. In her haste, she did not notice that the corner snipped piece was still attached, and as she poured out the sauce, the snipped piece got loosen and fell into the tub. The piece of plastic was then subsequently scooped by accident into the Mac N Cheese bowl which Ms Malanie ordered.

"At KFC, we are committed to always provide the best quality of food and service to our customers, and we take food safety very seriously. We had sincerely apologised to the guest for this unfortunate incident and were grateful to have her understanding. headtopics.com

"Following this incident, we have sent reminders to our restaurants and reinforced our protocols to raise their alertness. We sincerely regret the inconvenience that this incident has caused."Woman finds plastic in Long John Silver's nacho cheese sauce, Foodpanda offers $2.50 voucher

Friends star Matthew Perry, 54, found dead in hot tubLOS ANGELES - Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s for his starring role in the hit US television comedy Friends, was found dead at age 54 on Saturday in a hot tub at a Los Angeles-area home, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com reported. Both news outlets cited unnamed law enforcement sources for their reports, which Reuters... Read more ⮕

UOB’s third-quarter net profit fell approximately 1.4% year-on-yearNotably, the bank highlighted increased provisions for credit and other losses as a primary reason for the slightly lower-than-expected profit. Read more ⮕

Couple fell into rental scam despite inspecting house twice and verifying real estate agent’s licenseMrs Wang saw a Facebook advert for a three-room HDB flat for rent in the Toa Payoh area. Interested, she contacted the agent on WhatsApp - a man who claimed to be employed by real estate firm Propnex. Read more ⮕

Dip buyers flock to tech funds after earnings spark routBargain hunting drove investors to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking technology companies after shares fell sharply on mixed earnings from heavyweights.The iShares US Technology ETF, which has $11. Read more ⮕

Novena MRT station closed after smoke detected; commuters evacuatedSINGAPORE — Novena MRT station on the North-South Line was closed on Friday evening (Oct 27) after staff detected smoke inside the station. Read more ⮕