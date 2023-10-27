Commentary: Forward SG report envisages a more inclusive Singapore - but the country must stay competitive

New: You can now listen to articles., which was the culmination of a 16-month long effort that engaged more than 200,000 Singaporeans in conversations on refreshing Singapore’s social compact.
Forward Singapore has been without doubt the most ambitious and extensive national engagement by Singapore’s political leadership to date. While the consultation process is itself valuable, so too is the output. By crystallising the views and aspirations of society, the Forward Singapore report can serve as a lodestar for Singapore’s leaders to chart the future of the nation.
Among the seven shifts identified in the report are embracing learning beyond grades, and respecting and rewarding every job. The Forward SG report is unequivocal about the need to reduce wage gaps across occupations and narrow salary differences between university and ITE graduates. The articulation of this aim is significant: It is a critical step towards a more inclusive workforce and society. headtopics.com
Several of the key shifts identified are in this direction: Supporting families through every stage of life, enabling seniors to age well, and empowering those in need. TheThey address housing, childcare, mental health, work-life balance and caregiver support, speaking to pain points encountered by many Singaporeans facing pressures at work and home in a fast-paced society.For seniors, the key thrusts cover financial, housing, healthcare and social needs.
Ensuring greater financial security will require a step-up in government social support programmes. Also necessary is a whole of society effort: Businesses adopting fair and progressive employment, community organisations partnering the government in delivering support for those in need, and donors and volunteers also chipping in with their resources, time and expertise. headtopics.com