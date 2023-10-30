Waqar and Afridi Criticize TV Channel for Airing Babar Azam’s Private Conversation

This decision was met with strong criticism and backlash from former cricketers, fans, and netizens who decried it as a breach of privacy and a blatant ethical violation.

Former Pakistan cricket captains, Waqar Younis and Shahid Afridi, were among the prominent voices condemning the channel’s actions. Younis, taking to social media, expressed his displeasure, saying, “What are you guys trying to do??? This is pathetic!!! You guys are happy now. Please leave Babar Azam alone. He’s an asset of Pakistan Cricket.” He also tagged the official handles of the PCB, the private television channel, and its owner in his post.

Shahid Afridi, speaking on another private channel, labeled the act as “disgraceful.” He expressed concern over the damage being done to the reputation of the country and its players, emphasizing the need to protect the privacy of individuals. He also questioned whether the PCB chairman had any involvement in sharing the messages, suggesting that it would be a highly disgraceful act if so. headtopics.com

Azhar Ali, a veteran Test cricketer and a panellist on the same show where the conversation was aired, raised critical questions regarding consent. He inquired whether Babar Azam had granted permission for his private message to be shared with the journalist working for the TV channel. Ali also highlighted the personal nature of the message and asked if consent was sought before displaying it on air.

In response, the journalist defended his actions, asserting that it is part of his job to report on material received. He clarified that Babar Azam did not send the personal message to him, suggesting that it was shared with the channel without his direct involvement.The incident has raised significant concerns about the boundaries of privacy and ethics in journalism, particularly in the context of the sports world. headtopics.com

