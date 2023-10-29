Babar Azam admires Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson

Babar Azam hails Kohli, Rohit, Williamson as inspirational batsmenKhalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada’s sovereignty

Babar Azam hails Kohli, Rohit, Williamson as inspirational batsmenKhalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada’s sovereignty

Pakistan team players haven’t got salaries for last 5 months, claims Rashid LatifHe disclosed that Captain Babar Azam has been desperately trying to reach out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman for the past two days. مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: No room for error as Babar Azam-led Pakistan ready to face South AfricaPakistan are set to lock horns with South Africa in the 26th match of the World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday (October 27). مزید پڑھ ⮕

Babar Azam Se Zaka Ashraf Naraz Ku? | Abbas Shabbir Big Revelations | TransmissionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Bayern crush Darmstadt 8-0 with Kane hat-trick amid sea of redBayern crush Darmstadt 8-0 with Kane hat-trick amid sea of red مزید پڑھ ⮕

Sarfaraz Ahmed Won Quaid e Azam Trophy | Sajid Khan Big Revelation | Dunya Bol HaiLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Babar Azam admires Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane WilliamsonBabar Azam praises Kohli, Sharma, Williamson for their composure under pressure. He finds inspiration in their performance and handling of tough situations. مزید پڑھ ⮕