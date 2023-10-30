ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka gives a target of 242 runs to Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi celebrates as he takes a wicket during AFG vs SL ICC WOrld Cup 2023 match in PuneFazalhaq took 4 wickets in 10 overs.decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Sri Lanka lost their first wicket after scoring 22 runs, but soon after that Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added 62 runs to the second wicket partnership. Nissanka scored 46 runs while Mendis scored 39.After Mendis was dismissed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sri Lanka started losing quick wickets until Anglo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana gave support to Sri Lanka as they posted a 45-run partnership.

