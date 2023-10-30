Petrol and diesel prices may drop significantly in Pakistan

Planning Ministry gears up efforts to implement agri-focused projectsJudges, military officers can be held accountable under NAB law: Justice Shah

Planning Ministry gears up efforts to implement agri-focused projectsJudges, military officers can be held accountable under NAB law: Justice Shah

Gold prices in Pakistan today: Oct 29, 2023Latest news on gold prices in Pakistan – Uptrend in 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates: stay updated on market volatility. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Gold prices in Pakistan today: Oct 30, 2023Latest news on gold prices in Pakistan – Rise in 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates: stay updated on market volatility. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Good news on electricity, petrol prices | Aleem Khan made a great announcementLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

May 9 a plan of 'filthy individuals', will always be with Pakistan Army: RashidLahore High Court Rawalpindi bench orders authorities to de-seal Lal Haveli مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Biden and Xi’s Summit Looms: High Hopes for US-China TalksLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕