Abdul Razzaq names three possible replacements for Babar Azam as Pakistan Test captain

Speaking on Haarna Mana Hay, Razzaq suggested that Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Mohammad Rizwan would be suitable candidates for the captaincy position.

“If you want to change captain, then you have the option of Sarfaraz. Rizwan and Shan Masood are options as well. A captain should not be just a good cricketer, he should be a good person as well. These three have these qualities and will look after the players,” said Razzaq.

Azam was named captain of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2020 for the longest format of the game, under the direction of chairman Ehsan Mani. Azhar Ali was succeeded in the role by the right-hander.Azam’s situation hasn’t been helped by the current ICC World Cup 2023, either, as supporters and former players have criticized him for his subpar leadership in light of Pakistan’s impending elimination from the major tournament. headtopics.com

