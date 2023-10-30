HEAD TOPICS

Traffic accident in Saudi Arabia: four members of a Pakistani family die, one injured

Four members of a Pakistani family died and one injured in a tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia. Major Arsalan of Pakistan Army stationed in Qatar along with his family was returning after performing Umrah when their vehicle collided with a trawler near Makkah. As a result, Major Arsalan's mother, wife, son and daughter died.

Major Arsalan of Pakistan Army stationed in Qatar along with his family was returning after performing Umrah when their vehicle collided with a trawler near Makkah.

The Pakistani authorities from Qatar have contacted the Saudi authorities and started arrangements to transfer the bodies to Pakistan soon.

