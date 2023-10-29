Four Pakistanis killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

The Pakistani family going for Umrah from Qatar reached Makkah and on their return their vehicle met an accident. Two women and as many men died in the accident.

On September 10, a passenger bus had overturned near Khanqan Dogran Interchange on Sheikhupura Motorway because of over speeding and overloading late night in which six passengers were killed and more than 50 were injured, Bol News had reported.

According to the rescue officials, the dead and injured had been shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. Bol News correspondent Ghulam Mustafa had told that the bus was carrying pilgrims. Rescue 1122 officials had first provided them immediate first aid and then shifted to the hospital. The bus driver had successfully managed to flee from the site of incident. headtopics.com

