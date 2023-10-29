Australian university announces scholarships for Pakistani students

Punjab Higher Education Commission sources told that for the first time, a prestigious Australian university has offered scholarships for Pakistan.

The programme is aimed at inspiring new generation of young, passionate leaders and providing them with knowledge, skills and worldviews to be future leaders. Two Pakistani students will be awarded the scholarship every year, HEC sources said.

They said it expressed robust education cooperation between Pakistan and Australia. According to the HEC, currently more than 27,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in Australian universities, with approximately 1,000 of them studying at the UOW. headtopics.com

