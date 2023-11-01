Three generations of Mexican family go missing in Acapulco hurricane

"We'll be here until we have found our relatives," she said, scanning the horizon for signs of her mother Maria Hilaria Delgado, 55, her four-year-old boy Luis Alberto Lopez and brothers Luis Sebastian Herrera, 9, and Alejandro Marcelino Herrera, 31.
Authorities have been gradually restoring power and phone service, but food, water and cash are still scarce and thousands of police and soldiers have been deployed to help recovery efforts in the biggest city of the southern state of Guerrero.
Her mother, younger brother and son had been with her father, a fisherman and sailor, on his boat when the storm hit, sinking the vessel, she related. Her elder brother, a boat captain, was on a separate vessel of which there has been no sign since the hurricane, she said. The missing relatives went to the boats because they had orders from their bosses to look after them, Saravia said.
The Mexican government's civil protection authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at the weekend Mexico had been "lucky" the human cost was not greater, and on Wednesday launched a $3.4 billion rescue plan for the city.
