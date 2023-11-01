Foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan must go back: Bugti

He said that the government was committed to launch a crackdown against unregistered migrants after deadline. Therefore, the illegal foreigners were advised to immediately leave Pakistan themselves. He said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which had provided shelter to a large number of Afghan refugees for a long period. During last 8 months, 24 terrorists attacks occurred in the country and Afghan nationals were found involved in 14 incidents which was a matter of grave concern, he added.

He said that NADRA had become an institute of national security. Therefore, its data should be protected at all costs. He further said that many foreigners had purchased properties on Pakistani identity cards and started their business which should be legalized as 'we were encouraging business-friendly environment and visa policy'. So if any illegal foreigner wanted to invest or do business in Pakistan, he should first go back to his country and then come to Pakistan in a legal mode, then 'we would encourage him openly', he added.

