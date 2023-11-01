Child creates record by recognising flags of 195 countries

Aimen has got his name entered in the Asia Book of Records by recognising the flags of 195 countries. According to media reports, Pooja and Akshay’s son won the laurels by recognising flags of 195 countries in just three minutes and 39 seconds and became the fastest player to do so.

He has also got commendatory certificates from India Book of Records for recognising flags of more than 100 countries, logos of 50 vehicles, 25 body organs, 36 vegetables, 36 fruits, 30 animals, 23 professions, 20 images, 20 vehicles, besides memorising counting from one to 100.Hundreds mourn death of Pakistani-American doctor at her funeral in Houston

