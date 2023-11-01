Naseem Shah Resumes Shoulder Surgery Rehab

Shah recently posted a video of himself working out at the gym to social media. In the video, he wrote, “Slowly but surely… Alhamdulillah for everything,” he continued, “My rehab is going well, working with Dr. Imtiaz & his incredible team. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing my country.”My rehab is going well, working with Dr. Imtiaz & his incredible team. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing my country.

The Pakistani player’s shoulder ailment was successfully treated with surgery earlier this month. At the Asia Cup 2023, Shah hurt a muscle directly behind his bowling shoulder while playing India.Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah underwent surgery to repair his injured shoulder. He...

SAMAATV: PIA partially resumes flight operationsPakistan International Airlines (PIA) partially resumes flights, including 22 routes. Get the latest updates on PIA's flight operations and schedules.

BOLNETWORK: Nasir Hussain Shah Big Revelations | Aisay Nahi Chalay GaLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

SAMAATV: Judges, military officers can be held accountable under NAB law: Justice ShahSC judge's 27-page dissent note against court’s majority verdict in NAB amendments case released

BOLNETWORK: Judges, army officials can be held answerable under NAB law: Justice MansoorSupreme Court judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asserted that members of the armed forces and judges can be held accountable under accountability laws.

BOLNETWORK: Pakistani Team Last Chance ? | Naseem Rajput Important Analysis | BOL SportsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

SAMAATV: Shaheen Afridi surpasses Mitch StarcIn today’s high-stakes match during the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan's ace fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the quickest fast bowler to reach 100 wickets in the history of One Day International (ODI). Afridi's remarkable achievement unfolded during Pakistan's must-win clash against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

