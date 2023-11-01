Doctors pull giant wriggling snake parasite out of woman's brain

, followed by a dry cough and night sweats, according to a case report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).They tested her for infections, bacterial strains, fungi, human parasites and even an autoimmune disease, to no avail - all the tests came back negative.Doctors got the first clue about the cause behind her mysterious condition after ordering a CT scan, which captures detailed images of the inside of the body.

She spotted a strange, spring-like structure during the procedure and plucked at it with her forceps - the last thing she expected to grasp was wriggling, pinkish-red worm. They were surprised to discover that the worm, called Ophidascaris robertsi, doesn't usually infect humans - its usual hosts are snakes and small mammals, such as carpet pythons and rats or possums.

"The patient in this case resided near a lake area inhabited by carpet pythons," the team wrote in their case study published by the CDC. "We hypothesized that she inadvertently consumed O. robertsi eggs either directly from the vegetation or indirectly by contamination of her hands or kitchen equipment."

After removing the worm for the patient's brain doctors treated her with parasite-killing drugs, which improved her symptoms.

