Smartphones-for-all policy: I.T Minister proposes companies to provide phones to people on installments

The Caretaker I.T and Telecommunication Minister Doctor Umar Saif has directed PTA to issue a policy to bring smartphones to easy access of common people.According to the I.T Minister's proposals, cellular operators, investment companies, and banks have been directed to announce packages of smart phones to be sold on installments.

The policy further says that the Phone-Sims of defaulters will be blocked in case of non-payment of installments and later their CNICs could also be blocked. He was of the view that increase in demand will benefit the cell phone manufacturing companies and also boost the country's economy and promote e-commerce.

