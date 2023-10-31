Private medical colleges in Punjab to implement new fee collection policy

Israel vanishes from Chinese online maps amidst Gaza conflictLiverpool's Quadruple aspirations gaining momentum

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Monetary policy: SBP to announce new monetary policy todayThe State Bank of Pakistan will announce the new monetary policy for the next two months today. According to the SBP sources, the monetary policy committee would convene in Karachi to assess economic statistics before deciding whether to raise or lower interest rates. The State Bank’s current policy rate is 22 per cent.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Cabinet Approves Hajj Policy: Equal Quota Allocated Under Govt, Private Hajj SchemeThe Federal Cabinet has approved hajj policy 2024 under which One Hundred and Eighty Nine Thousand Two Hundred and Ten Pakistani Pilgrims will perform Hajj. The equal quota has been allocated under the Government and Private Hajj Scheme. Under the proposed hajj policy, the sponsorship Hajj will remain intact.

BOLNETWORK: Affordable Used Cars Now Available Easy Monthly InstallmentsBank of Punjab is enthusiasts with its enticing Used Car Financing Offer, which opens up new horizons for car ownership.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: PM meets caretaker CM Punjab: Progress of development projects in Punjab discussed in the meetingPrime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi In the meeting, the progress of development projects in Punjab under the leadership of the caretaker provincial government was discussed.

SAMAATV: SBP Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged at 22% in Latest Monetary Policy MeetingThe State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to maintain the key policy rate at 22% in its latest monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. The decision comes in the wake of an IMF review and amidst various economic factors influencing the decision.

