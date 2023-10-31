Israel vanishes from Chinese online maps amidst Gaza conflict

:

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Sunak convenes Cobra to discuss Israel-Gaza conflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Gaza crisis: leaked plan, ceasefire rejection, and underground confrontationGaza crisis with a leaked plan, Israel's ceasefire rejection, and the underground conflict, as international tensions rise.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Gaza crisis: leaked plan, ceasefire rejection, and underground confrontationGaza crisis with a leaked plan, Israel's ceasefire rejection, and the underground conflict, as international tensions rise.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Iran Issued Red Warning to Israel | Israel vs Palestine ConflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Palestine-Israel war: Israel pounds Gaza as red cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingFighting in Gaza raged for a 24th day today. The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's relentless bombardments, half of them children.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Israel-Hamas escalation can drive oil prices up to $150 or Rs45,000 per barrelThe World Bank (WB) has warned that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to a dramatic surge in global oil prices exceeding $150 per barrel.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕