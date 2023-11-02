Repatriation of illegal immigrants: helpline for scanning illegal foreign nationals issued

The government of Pakistan had given a deadline of October 31, 2023 for illegal immigrants to leave the country. The general public is informed to report any illegal person in their vicinity to the relevant helpline.Staff posted in the control room are on duty 24 hours a day for full guidance, information and troubleshooting

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Repatriation of illegal immigrants: Deadline ends for illegal residents to leave PakistanDeadline has ended for foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan to leave the country on voluntary basis. The government of Pakistan is honorably sending them back to their homeland. The government of Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate illegal immigrants. Refugee camps have been set up in various areas of KP and Baluchistan.

BOLNETWORK: Door-to-door search against illegal immigrants begins in KarachiIn Karachi, the East Police have initiated a major action against illegal immigrants.

BOLNETWORK: Deadline ends, crackdown commences against illegal immigrantsA massive crackdown against the illegal illegal immigrants has been initiated, following the expiry of deadline to leave the country by today.

DUNYANEWS: Govt initiates nationwide operation to deport illegal foreign nationalsNo country or nationality will be taken into account in the application of the plan

BOLNETWORK: Over 300 illegal immigrants arrested in Karachi so farThe police have arrested more than three hundred illegal immigrants in the metropolis today (Wednesday Nov 1) so far

BOLNETWORK: ‘Single-document regime’ introduced at Pak-Afghan borderPakistan has initiated a nationwide operation to deport illegal foreign residents, marking a crucial step in its border control measures.

