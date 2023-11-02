Election Commission of Pakistan: objections to initial constituencies continues land at ECP

After hearing all the objections, the final publication of the constituencies will be done on November 30.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: ECP delisted APML from list of political partiesIslamabad: The political party All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has been delisted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: ECP de-lists Pervez Musharraf's APML from political parties listThe Election Commission has issued a notification in this regard

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Court rejects PTI chairman’s brother-in-law’s bail in land caseLAHORE: The local court rejected the bail of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's brother-in-law Ahad Majeed in the Layyah land scandal.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Court rejects PTI chairman’s brother-in-law bail in land caseLAHORE: The local court rejected the bail of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's brother-in-law Ahad Majeed in the Layyah land scandal.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: General Election 2023 In Pakistan | PPP Big Plan | Supreme Court In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: BOL News Headlines At 4 PM | General Election 2023 In PakistanLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕