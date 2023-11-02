HEAD TOPICS

Election Commission of Pakistan: objections to initial constituencies continues land at ECP

PTVNewsOfficial1 min.

The series of objections on the preliminary constituencies continue to land at the Election Commission on the second day. The objections will also be heard on Nowshera, Lodhran and Hub constituencies. A large number of petitioners are present in the election commission along with their lawyers.

خبریں ذریعہ

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL

After hearing all the objections, the final publication of the constituencies will be done on November 30.

پاکستان عنوانات

تبصرہ لکھیں

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: ECP delisted APML from list of political partiesIslamabad: The political party All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has been delisted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: ECP de-lists Pervez Musharraf's APML from political parties listThe Election Commission has issued a notification in this regard
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Court rejects PTI chairman’s brother-in-law’s bail in land caseLAHORE: The local court rejected the bail of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's brother-in-law Ahad Majeed in the Layyah land scandal.
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Court rejects PTI chairman’s brother-in-law bail in land caseLAHORE: The local court rejected the bail of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's brother-in-law Ahad Majeed in the Layyah land scandal.
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: General Election 2023 In Pakistan | PPP Big Plan | Supreme Court In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: BOL News Headlines At 4 PM | General Election 2023 In PakistanLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕