Quinton de Kock breaks record during ICC World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand

After reaching his 21st career one-day international century, the left-handed opener finished with 114 runs off ten fours and three sixes. With a massive six off Jimmy Neesham, he reached his century and South Africa reached 205-1 in 36 overs.
De Kock now has more runs by a wicketkeeper in a single World Cup edition than Kumar Sangakkara, who finished with 543 runs in the 2015 tournament. In just seven innings, he has scored 545 runs. Recall that De Kock scored 100 in the match against Sri Lanka, 109 against Australia, and 174 in the triumph over Bangladesh.
When the Proteas were put in to bat in Pune to begin the day, he only needed 69 more runs to reach 500 for the tournament.After hitting three fours and two sixes in a fifty-six-ball innings, De Kock reached the 500-run mark with a leg-side boundary off recalled paceman Tim Southee.
The 30-year-old, who will retire from one-day international cricket after the competition, is now leading the World Cup run table, ahead of David Warner of Australia (413) and Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand (406).. The Proteas have amassed 242 runs in 42 overs at the cost of two wickets as of the time this story was written.
