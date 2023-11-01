South Africa eye mammoth total against high-flying Kiwis

The two sides currently occupy second and third positions on the standings and will meet again in the semi-finals of the competition should they remain in those spots at the end of the group phase. Interestingly enough, the two teams have not met in an ODI since the most recent world cup in England and Wales in 2019 and on that occasion it was the Kiwis that prevailed in a thriller on the back of a magnificent century by skipper Kane Williamson.

South Africa have no fresh injury worries, with right-arm quick Kagiso Rabada to be monitored prior to the clash after he missed the Proteas' recent match against Pakistan with a back problem. Santner has 14 wickets at the tournament so far, with his best performance coming against the Netherlands in Hyderabad when the 31-year-old picked up a five-wicket haul.

The Proteas will be wary of Santner's guile with the ball as underestimating it often leads to failure.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: New Zealand vs South Africa Live scoreNew Zealand and South Africa will face off in Match 32 of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 on November 1 in Gahunje, Pune.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch New Zealand vs South AfricaNew Zealand and South Africa will face off in Match 32 of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 on November 1 in Gahunje, Pune.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 1st Nov 2023New Zealand and South Africa will face off in Match 32 of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 on November 1 in Gahunje, Pune.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand to face South Africa today in PuneNew Zealand will face South Africa today in the ICC world cup 2023 in Pune. PTV sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Both teams so far played six matches each in the mega event. South Africa sitting at second place with five win and one loss. New Zealand is at third place with four win and two loss.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Reference against IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani filed to SJCA reference has been submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Islamabad High Court Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: IHC sought response on resident’s plea against eviction of illegal immigrantsThe Islamabad High Court has issued notice to the parties and sought response on resident’s plea against the eviction illegal immigrants in Pakistan.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕