ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: New Zealand vs South Africa Live score

New Zealand have the upper hand in the World Cup head-to-head against South Africa, winning six out of eight matches. However, their smooth sailing in this edition has been hit by successive losses to India and Australia. They need to win two of their remaining three games against South Africa, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to enter the semi-finals hassle-free with 12 points.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been the second-best side in the tournament after unbeaten India with five victories in their six outings. They need two wins from their remaining fixtures versus New Zealand, India, and Afghanistan to guarantee them a top-four finish. One win, or even none, may be enough for their semi-final berth, depending on the results between the other teams.

The match between New Zealand and South Africa is expected to be a close and exciting one, with both teams evenly matched. It is a must-watch match for all cricket fans.

:

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch New Zealand vs South AfricaNew Zealand and South Africa will face off in Match 32 of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 on November 1 in Gahunje, Pune.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Babar Azam New Record | Bangladesh VS Pakistan | ICC World Cup 2023Latest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match 31In a thrilling encounter at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Pakistan secured a crucial seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Pakistan vs Bangladesh HighlightsAfter a disheartening streak of four consecutive losses, Pakistan made a resounding comeback in the ICC World Cup 2023

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 7 wicketsAfter a disheartening streak of four consecutive losses, Pakistan made a resounding comeback in the ICC World Cup 2023.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Can Afghanistan still qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals? Know hereAfghanistan has shown a lot of promise in the ICC World Cup 2023. They defeated Sri Lanka on Monday to earn their third

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕