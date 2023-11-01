Record-breaking Quinton de Kock completes fourth century in World Cup 2023

:

DUNYANEWS: South Africa eye mammoth total against high-flying KiwisNew Zealand will face South Africa in the 32nd match Cricket World Cup 2023 today (Wednesday).

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi shartes bowling record against BangladeshIn the ongoing match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi made a record as he took his 100th ODI career wicket.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi shatters bowling record against BangladeshIn the ongoing match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi made a record as he took his 100th ODI career wicket.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Can Afghanistan still qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals? Know hereAfghanistan has shown a lot of promise in the ICC World Cup 2023. They defeated Sri Lanka on Monday to earn their third

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Pakistan vs Bangladesh HighlightsAfter a disheartening streak of four consecutive losses, Pakistan made a resounding comeback in the ICC World Cup 2023

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 7 wicketsAfter a disheartening streak of four consecutive losses, Pakistan made a resounding comeback in the ICC World Cup 2023.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕