ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 1st Nov 2023

New Zealand have the upper hand in the World Cup head-to-head against South Africa, winning six out of eight matches. However, their smooth sailing in this edition has been hit by successive losses to India and Australia. They need to win two of their remaining three games against South Africa, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to enter the semi-finals hassle-free with 12 points.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been the second-best side in the tournament after unbeaten India with five victories in their six outings. They need two wins from their remaining fixtures versus New Zealand, India, and Afghanistan to guarantee them a top-four finish. One win, or even none, may be enough for their semi-final berth, depending on the results between the other teams.

The match between New Zealand and South Africa is expected to be a close and exciting one, with both teams evenly matched. It is a must-watch match for all cricket fans.

