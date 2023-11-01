PFF regains control of headquarters, FIFA ban averted

The PFF’s stay order was lifted by a district and sessions court in Lahore, leading to the current development. PFF, however, will now restart operations at the building as a result of an agreement made with the Punjab Revenue Department.
FIFA threatened to ban PFF for interfering with third parties if their headquarters were not returned. Earlier, Pakistani football supporters decried the situation and urged the national and local governments to find a quick solution on X, a platform that was formerly Twitter.Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, the interim minister for youth, cultural affairs, and sports in Balochistan, has given the Pakistani football community the assurance that he “is in touch with the relevant departments to resolve the issue.
“The PFF was also informed that any undue interference in its affairs or action that could hinder the fulfillment of the mandate of the normalization committee might lead to the PFF being suspended again and/or the imposition of other sanctions provided for in the FIFA Statutes,” FIFA said in a statement.
Earlier this year, the FIFA Council also decided to prolong the PFF NC’s mandate by nine months. The NC will continue to hold office until March 2024, instead of its original expiration date of June 30, 2023.World Cup Qualifiers in Islamabad, defeating Cambodia 1-0 on Tuesday.Goalless in Cambodia, the first leg of the two teams’ tie concluded.
Pakistan will now play in Group G of the qualifications for round two, which starts next month, against Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan.
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕