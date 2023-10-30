US military buys lots of Japanese seafood to avoid ban from China

.The safety of the water release that began in August from the Fukushima plant.The United States has initiated a bulk purchase of Japanese seafood to supply its military stationed in Japan. U.S.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the safety of the water release that began in August from the Fukushima plant, which had been damaged by a tsunami in 2011. G7 trade ministers recently called for the immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food products.

He also emphasized that one effective strategy against China's economic coercion was to offer aid and support to the affected country or industry. Emanuel disclosed that the seafood procurement would expand to include various types over time and would be used to feed soldiers in military facilities and sold in military base shops and restaurants. Previously, the U.S. military had not purchased local seafood in Japan.

Emanuel, a former White House chief of staff under President Barack Obama, has made candid statements about China’s various issues in recent months. He rejects the “hawkish” label, considering himself a “realist.”