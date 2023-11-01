‘Single-document regime’ introduced at Pak-Afghan border

The government has set up 49 holding areas/points across the country to facilitate the repatriation of illegal immigrants. These holding areas serve as screening points, ensuring a respectful and organized process for those returning to their home countries.

These centers have been established in all 36 districts of Punjab and in various locations across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad.Additionally, eight crossing points will be utilized for repatriating Afghan citizens, with four linked to Balochistan and four to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To streamline this process, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a special application for use at these crossing points. A control room, operating from the Ministry of Home Affairs, is actively monitoring and facilitating the return process.

In a notable move, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued orders to all provinces to evict illegal residents under the Foreign Act of 1946. This operation will apply to all foreigners residing unlawfully in Pakistan, regardless of their nationality.

The security forces have completed the identification of illegal Afghan residents through mapping and geo-fencing.In Sindh, the process of identifying 0.2 million illegal immigrants has been concluded. For the 0.3 million illegal Afghan residents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who do not return voluntarily, measures have been put in place to house them in holding centers.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Repatriation Of Afghan Citizens: 92,928 Afghan Refugees Repatriated So FarPakistan has always played the role of a sympathetic and responsible neighbor which is unparalleled in the world. Pakistan has been sheltering Afghanistan's war victims for decades. The Government of Pakistan has given a deadline of October 31 to the illegal citizens to leave Pakistan.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Pakistan launches RMB clearing bank to boost Sino-Pak tradePakistan inaugurates RMB Clearing Bank in Islamabad, strengthening trade ties with China. Key step in Sino-Pak economic partnership.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: What will happen to Afghan illegal immigrants in Pakistan after Nov 1?Afghan nationals can carry a limited amount of local currency, and the government has employed geo-fencing and collected data on their residence locations to facilitate the deportation process.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Big Resignation From Govt Of Pak | BOL News Headlines at 9 AM | Huge Problem CreatedLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: PAK vs BAN: Pakistan mulling three changes for Bangladesh clashIn preparation for tomorrow's ICC World Cup 2023 encounter against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Pakistan is thinking

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Afghan Refugees Deadline To Leave Pakistan | Caretaker Govt in ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕