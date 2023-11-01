‘Single-document regime’ introduced at Pak-Afghan border

The government has set up 49 holding areas/points across the country to facilitate the repatriation of illegal immigrants. These holding areas serve as screening points, ensuring a respectful and organized process for those returning to their home countries.
These centers have been established in all 36 districts of Punjab and in various locations across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad.Additionally, eight crossing points will be utilized for repatriating Afghan citizens, with four linked to Balochistan and four to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
To streamline this process, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a special application for use at these crossing points. A control room, operating from the Ministry of Home Affairs, is actively monitoring and facilitating the return process.
In a notable move, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued orders to all provinces to evict illegal residents under the Foreign Act of 1946. This operation will apply to all foreigners residing unlawfully in Pakistan, regardless of their nationality.
The security forces have completed the identification of illegal Afghan residents through mapping and geo-fencing.In Sindh, the process of identifying 0.2 million illegal immigrants has been concluded. For the 0.3 million illegal Afghan residents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who do not return voluntarily, measures have been put in place to house them in holding centers.
