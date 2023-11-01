Barcelona in crisis: Pedri ruled out of El Clasico

Pedri, the vital midfield player for the Blaugrana, will miss the crucial league match due to a thigh injury he suffered in late August.stated that the 20-year-old’s injury had not relapsed, he has yet to begin working with the first squad, despite the fact that Clasico is only four days away.

Even though Barcelona performed admirably in Pedri’s absence, his value and skill are indisputable since, along with Frenkie de Jong, he is regarded as one of Xavi’s most crucial players and serves as the glue holding his midfield together.

The fact that defenders Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde have already been ruled out of the encounter against Carlo Ancelotti’s team highlights how hard it is for the Catalunya club to deal with injuries.

It has also been unclear if De Jong, prolific striker Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha will be included in the team for what is expected to be the biggest game of the season. The Dutchman has the lowest probability of making the squad.

Barcelona will only have three midfield players if De Jong is unable to make it back to training in time: Ilkay Gundogan, Gavi, and Oriol Romeu. Xavi Hernandez might carry out his current tactic, which involves contacting La Masia players to enlist their services. This season, Xavi has called up players like Marc Guiu, who scored the game-winning goal against Athletic Bilbao over the weekend in the 80th minute, Fermin Lopez, and Lamine Yamal.Due to Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tears sustained in August, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao will be out until April.

