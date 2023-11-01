Meta’s New Paid subscription Removes Instagram & Facebook’s Ads

and Instagram by paying a monthly subscription fee, akin to X’s (formerly Twitter’s) recently revealed premium offerings.Facebook and Instagram users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland can opt for a subscription at €9.99 monthly on the web or €12.99 monthly on iOS and Android, granting them an ad-free experience on both social platforms.Until March 1, 2024, these fees cover all of a user’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
In its press release, Meta underscores its commitment to protecting user data and adhering to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA, which was enacted in May, designates Facebook as a gatekeeper and categorizes it as a major digital platform providing critical social network services.Twitter's $44 billion valuation has plummeted over 50% to $19 billion. Musk...
Consequently, Meta is obliged to comply with the regulations, including their stipulations and prohibitions, by March 6, 2024. One of the DMA’s limitations is the prohibition of consolidating data collected from two separate services within the same company and tracking users beyond the core service of their platform.
