ICC World Cup 2023: England Will Face India Today In Lucknow

England will face India today in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Lucknow.

Both teams played five matches each so far in the tournament.ICC World Cup 2023: Australia Set 389 Runs Target For New Zealand To Win ...

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs EnglandCricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and England on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs England Live scoreLucknow will host the much-anticipated clash between India and England in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC world cup 2023: Pakistan to face South Africa todayPakistan will face South Africa today in the must win game of ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for todays match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023, today's fixtures: N. Zealand take on Australia, Bangladesh to face NetherlandsTwo matches will be played today in the ICC World Cup 2023. In the first match, New Zealand will face Australia in Dharamsala at 10.00 am. Both teams so far played five matches each in the mega event. New Zealand won four while lost one match while Australia won three while lost two matches. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs New ZealandThe highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023 clash between Australia and New Zealand will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. مزید پڑھ ⮕

KL Rahul looks to replace injury memories with 'triumph' in LucknowIndia batter KL Rahul is looking to create better memories in Lucknow as he prepares for the World Cup clash against England on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕