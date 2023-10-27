ICC world cup 2023: Pakistan to face South Africa today

Pakistan will face South Africa today in the must win game of ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai.Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for todays match as he is unwell.

Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. He will be given rest to recover fully ahead of the remaining games. Pakistan is at sixth place in the ICC world cup 2023 and needed to win all their remaining four matches for a place in Semi Finals.

