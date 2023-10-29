Pedophile arrested from Lahore

Khalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada’s sovereignty

Khalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada’s sovereignty

CM Naqvi inaugurates ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festivalCM Naqvi inaugurates ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival مزید پڑھ ⮕

CTD arrests 10 terrorists including a TTP commanderThe operation was carried out in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Sargodha مزید پڑھ ⮕

Illegal recruitment case: Parvez Elahi’s physical remand extended for two daysA local court in Lahore on Saturday extended the two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker PM to preside over various meetings in LahoreThe caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will preside over various meetings in Lahore on Monday and Tuesday, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker PM arrives in Lahore on 2-day visit on MondayThe caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will preside over various meetings in Lahore on Monday and Tuesday, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

UAE Updates Work Permit Fees for Pakistani FreelancersIn Lahore, the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) issues 12 different work permits, which vary based on the job مزید پڑھ ⮕