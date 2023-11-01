Bangladesh's early World Cup exit fuels debate on cricket system and performance

:

SAMAATV: Babar Azam extols Fakhar Zaman for match-winning knock against BangladeshPakistan national cricket team skipper Babar Azam praised opener Fakhar Zaman for putting up a blistering performance against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the World Cup on Tuesday.

BOLNETWORK: Rizwan seeks Taskin’s opinion before umpire reviewIn a crucial clash at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan squared off against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

BOLNETWORK: Four arrested during PAK vs BAN match for waving Palestinian flagAt the Pakistan-Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 match, four spectators from the Eden Gardens cricket stadium were arrested by Kolkata

DUNYANEWS: South Africa eye mammoth total against high-flying KiwisNew Zealand will face South Africa in the 32nd match Cricket World Cup 2023 today (Wednesday).

BOLNETWORK: Pakistan Vs Bangladesh In World Cup | Cricket Expert Shocking RevelationsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

SAMAATV: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi dominate ODI rankingsAfter breaking the hoodoo in the World Cup match against Bangladesh, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi claimed the number one spot in the ODI bowling rankings.

