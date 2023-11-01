Rizwan seeks Taskin’s opinion before umpire review

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh faced a resilient Pakistani bowling attack. However, they struggled to maintain a stable partnership as they were dismissed for a total of 204 runs in 45.1 overs. The standout performers for Pakistan in the bowling department were Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr, each claiming three wickets.

The game, though, featured a lighthearted and comical moment that had fans and commentators alike in splits. It unfolded during the first delivery of the 43rd over when Taskin Ahmed, the Bangladeshi batsman, attempted to flick the ball but ended up grazing his pad. The ball was swiftly collected by Pakistan’s wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan, who, along with bowler Shaheen Afridi, passionately appealed for a caught-behind decision.

Realizing the gravity of the situation and the need to seize every opportunity, Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, opted to review the umpire’s decision. In an amusing twist, Rizwan, not entirely convinced, initiated a humorous discussion with Taskin Ahmed to ascertain whether the ball had indeed made contact with the bat. The light-hearted interaction between the two players provided a delightful moment in an otherwise intense match and left commentator Ravi Shastri in stitches.

With this victory, Pakistan has inched closer to securing a spot in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They have had a remarkable tournament so far, but to ensure their spot in the final four, they must win three of their remaining matches. The victory over Bangladesh marks their third win in the tournament, and they are now banking on favorable results in the upcoming games to solidify their place among the top contenders in this prestigious cricket competition.

