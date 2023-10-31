Babar Azam extols Fakhar Zaman for match-winning knock against Bangladesh

:

SAMAATV: World Cup 2023: Babar Azam-inspired team bag lopsided victory against BangladeshDespite having a slight chance of cementing their place in the semifinals, Pakistan bowlers were off to a great start, toppling the Bangladesh top-order in the 31st match of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Babar Azam New Record | Bangladesh VS Pakistan | ICC World Cup 2023Latest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan Miraz traps Abdullah Shafique as Babar joins FakharDespite having a slight chance of cementing their place in the semifinals, Pakistan bowlers were off to a great start, toppling the Bangladesh top-order in the 31st match of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Pakistani news anchor admits mistake of making Babar Azam’s private chat publicIn an ongoing drama about the leakage of chats between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and PCB COO Salman Naseer

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Michael Vaughan slams PCB for lack of respect shown to Babar AzamBabar Azam was treated with such disrespect that former England captain Michael Vaughan was not happy. It should be mentioned

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Waqar Younis condemns airing of Babar Azam's private messagesFormer captain Waqar Younis criticizes the public disclosure of Babar Azam's private messages, urging respect for privacy in cricket.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕