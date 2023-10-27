Bollywood sensation Srishti Dixit misses Fawad Khan

Bollywood social media sensation, Srishti Dixit took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of none other than the Lollywood heartthrob Fawad Khan and showed some love for him.

The lady shared the video of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ actor in which he was offering some moves on the Bollywood song ‘Jehda Nasha’. While sharing the reel she also gave a caption to it which created a spark among the public and the video grabbed the netizen's attention in no time.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fhro0p2x6R4

Srishti Dixit is known for her quirky videos on YouTube and Instagram and has made her acting debut in the film 'The Great Indian Family.On the other hand, Fawad Khan is one of the top Pakistani actors who is always loved and admired by the public. headtopics.com

His notable works include the blockbuster drama serials ‘Humsafar’ and ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ whereas he was last seen in the blockbuster film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’.Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan extends best wishes for Muslim fans on Eid-e-MiladSarah Khan looks ravishing in floral dress

