Cipher case: PTI chairman’s plea against indictment rejected

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq delivered the verdict, which was reserved on October 16 after hearing the arguments of the parties.PTI cheif filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, through his lawyers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yusuf.The petition argued that the trial court has hurriedly imposed the charges and is aiming to expedite the trial.

It emphasized that there have been no directions from the High Court to hear the trial on a daily basis or to expedite its proceedings. PTI chairman highlighted that rushing through the trial process can impact fundamental constitutional rights.

On October 23, Imran Khan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been indicted in the cipher case.The special court of the Official Secrets Act conducted the case hearing at the Adiala jail and has issued a notice to summon the government lawyers for October 27.The charge charged over Imran Khan states that PTI chairman compromised the cipher security system and the secret communication system of Pakistan. headtopics.com

Adds that the Pakistan’s communications system for abroad had also been compromised and Imran Khan has been convicted of an offense under sections five and nine of the Official Secrets Act. Besides, the charge against Shah Mahmood Qureshi states that PTI VC Qureshi assisted Imran Khan in the crime and Qureshi is held responsible for the crime in the similar way like PTI chairman.

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against indictment in cipher caseThe Islamabad High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's plea against indictment in the cipher case. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Decision on PTI chairman's bail plea in cipher case tomorrowDecision on PTI chairman’s bail plea in cipher case tomorrow مزید پڑھ ⮕

Cipher Case: IHC Rejects Bail Plea Of Chairman PTIThe Islamabad High Court has rejected pleas of Chairman PTI seeking bail and cancellation of the first information report in the Cipher case. The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the court order today which was reserved on October 16 after arguments were completed from both sides. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTI Chairman All Planning Against Establishment Revealed | Aisay Nahi Chalay GaLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTI Chairman All Planning Against Establishment Revealed | Breaking NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC stops arrest of Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar until next weekThe Islamabad High Court has stopped the authorities from arresting PTI’s Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar in any further case, until next week. مزید پڑھ ⮕