“Don’t worry if you have a broken heart”, Sajal Aly inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Sassi’ actress shared a motivational video of none other than renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King Khan.Here are the exact words stated by Khan:“If there is a small loss then God and nature will fix everything.
“This is my experience… I’ve had many experiences where I thought everything was lost, everything was over, and everything was zero but I kept plugging.“Don’t hurt your heart, don’t hurt your mind, always and always keep on trying and move forward”,Sajal Aly, through the caption, reminded her huge fan base of 10 million on Instagram that there are ups and downs in everyone’s life but with resilience and a positive outlook, one can overcome any obstacle.
She tried to make people believe in themselves, stay calm, think positive, keep pushing themselves forward, and hope for the best and goodness even in the toughest times.When Mehwish Hayat shies away from Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Chahat’Hina Ashfaq’s bathrobe photoshoot infuriates trolls headtopics.com