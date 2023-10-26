“Don’t worry if you have a broken heart”, Sajal Aly inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Sassi’ actress shared a motivational video of none other than renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King Khan.Here are the exact words stated by Khan:“If there is a small loss then God and nature will fix everything.

“This is my experience… I’ve had many experiences where I thought everything was lost, everything was over, and everything was zero but I kept plugging.“Don’t hurt your heart, don’t hurt your mind, always and always keep on trying and move forward”,Sajal Aly, through the caption, reminded her huge fan base of 10 million on Instagram that there are ups and downs in everyone’s life but with resilience and a positive outlook, one can overcome any obstacle.

She tried to make people believe in themselves, stay calm, think positive, keep pushing themselves forward, and hope for the best and goodness even in the toughest times.When Mehwish Hayat shies away from Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Chahat’Hina Ashfaq’s bathrobe photoshoot infuriates trolls headtopics.com

Qasim Ali Shah resigns as Lahore Arts Council chairmanQasim Ali Shah resigns as Lahore Arts Council chairman مزید پڑھ ⮕

Khadija Shah narrates plight of jailed PTI women workersKhadija Shah narrates plight of jailed PTI women workers مزید پڑھ ⮕

Rabeeca Khan has something very attractive for us!Rabeeca Khan has something very attractive for us! مزید پڑھ ⮕

Imran Khan challenges indictment in cipher casePetition says trial court indicted Imran Khan in haste, wants to complete trial in a rush مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAPM on Tourism Wasi Shah calls on PMSpecial Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tourism Wasi Shah calls on the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on 25 October, 2023. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PPP Demand For General Election 2023 Date | BOL News Headlines At 1 PM | Murad Ali Shah StatementLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕