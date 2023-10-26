IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against indictment in cipher case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved a verdict on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against indictment in the cipher case.

When questioned by the court about the source of this information, Salman Safdar provided the relevant court order dated October 17 to the High Court.. However, both suspects pleaded not guilty.The special court of the Official Secrets Act issued notice to summon the government lawyers for October 27.

After a hearing in Adiala Jail, Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar told the media that the proceedings were postponed until October 23. Marwat also told the media that the PTI chief and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood were once again brought to the court in a cage. He claimed that Judge Zulqernain said the next hearing would take place in a bigger room. headtopics.com

He also feared that Imran Khan’s case would be sent to the military court based on these statements, the lawyer claimed.

