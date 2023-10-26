Aleem Khan pays glowing tribute to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Aleem Khan said, “I will like to pay homage to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed. Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed faced the enemy valiantly.”

The IPP president maintained:"The entire nation is proud of its valiant son. Those who sacrificed their lives for the country are worthy of honour and respect". ‘‘We salute the son of the country who defended the country till his last breath,’’ Aleem Khan stated.

نائیک سیف علی جنجوعہ شہید، نشان حیدرکو 75 ویں یوم شہادت پر خراج عقیدت پیش کرتا ہوں۔ انہوں نے 1948 کی جنگ میں کشمیر کے محاذ پر مردانہ واردشمن کا مقابلہ کیا۔ پوری قوم کو اپنے اس بہادر سپوت پر فخر ہے ۔ پاکستان کے یہ درخشندہ ستارے جنہوں نے ارض وطن پراپنی جانیں نچھاور کی، بِلاشُبہ عزت…The ECP had announced its reserved verdict and allotted the IPP ‘eagle’ as its election symbol. headtopics.com

Earlier, the IPP central executive committee meeting decided to re-apply for ‘eagle’ as their party’s election symbol. Previously, according to the election commission, the party had applied for either 'bat', 'sparrow' or 'eagle' as its election symbol. After reserving its verdict on Wednesday, the commission had issued a notice to party President Abdul Aleem Khan for today.

The newly-formed political party’s plea for the symbol was rejected by a four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Sindh Member Nisar Ahmad Durrani.

