Biden warns Iran's Ayatollah against targeting US soldiers amid Israel-Hamas conflict

The White House has claimed that President Joe Biden warned Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against attacking US soldiers in the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict in a message.told reporters,"That's as far as I'm going to go," without disclosing the method of delivery.

Later on Thursday, US forces carried out precise attacks on two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps locations in eastern Syria, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. As Middle East tensions escalate, the Pentagon reports that US and coalition personnel in Syria and Iraq have been assaulted at least 16 times this month. The"Iranian-backed militia groups" were held accountable.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Biden stated that he had forewarned Khamenei of a reaction should the attacks persist. "We will retaliate if they keep moving against those forces, therefore the Ayatollah needs to be ready, I warned him. He remarked,"It has nothing to do with Israel," alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was in town. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Iran forewarned Washington during the UN General Assembly of Israel's campaign of artillery and airstrikes over Gaza in response to the Hamas attacks on October 7. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian declared,"I say frankly to the American statesmen and military forces that are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome the expansion and scope of the war in the region."In an apparent effort to prevent Iran and its allies from intensifying the confrontation, the United States has sent two aircraft carrier groups close to Israel since the Hamas strikes.

Along with ordering the region's air defense systems to be activated, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Sunday that more soldiers may be sent there shortly.

Buckle up! Interest rates are here to stay for longer: IMF chiefKristalina Georgieva warns Israel-Hamas conflict is another cloud on horizon among many مزید پڑھ ⮕

Russia, China veto US push for UN action on Israel, GazaRussia and China vetoed a US push for UN Security Council to act on the Israel-Hamas conflict. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Putin warns Israel-Hamas conflict could spread beyond Middle East, condemns Gaza bombingPutin warned on Wednesday that Israel's conflict with Hamas could spread well beyond the Middle East مزید پڑھ ⮕

Palestine-Israel Conflict: US & Russia Both Fail To Pass Resolutions On Israel-Hamas WarTwo Draft Resolutions separately proposed by the US and Russia on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict failed to pass Wednesday in the UN Security Council. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Syria Strikes Unrelated to Israel-Gaza Conflict, says USIn a recent statement, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin clarified the motive behind the recent US strikes in eastern Syria. مزید پڑھ ⮕

World leaders seek to suspend Israel-Hamas fighting for Gaza aidThe US and Russia were among several nations pushing for a pause in Israel-Hamas fighting. مزید پڑھ ⮕