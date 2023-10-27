Cabinet Committee approves replacement of free electricity with monetary allowance for officials

In a significant development, the Energy Committee of the Cabinet has given its nod to a proposal to replace the provision of free electricity to officials of electricity companies with a monthly monetary allowance.

This decision was taken during a recent cabinet committee meeting chaired by Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, which addressed several key issues related to the energy sector. One of the major decisions made during the meeting was the approval of a subsidized power package for industrial consumers, though this approval process experienced a delay.

Additionally, a summary from the Petroleum Division pertaining to the implementation of the Tapi project was also given the green light. Under the newly approved policy, officers in grades 17 to 21 will receive monthly allowances instead of free electricity units. The allowances will be as follows:Grade 18 officers will receive Rs 21,996 in place of the previous 600 free units.Grade 20 officers will be granted Rs 46,992 instead of the former 1100 units.Moreover, officials in production companies will also benefit from this policy:Grade 18 officers will receive Rs 26,460, in place of the previous 700 free units.

Grade 19 officers are set to get Rs 42,720, and Grade 20 officers will enjoy a monthly allowance of Rs 46,992. Furthermore, Grade 20 officers of Junkoz will receive Rs 46,992 per month, and Grade 21 officers of generation companies will be entitled to a monthly allowance of Rs 55,536.

This move is aimed at providing financial relief to the officers while streamlining the compensation system within electricity companies. The decision to shift from free electricity to monetary allowances is expected to have a significant impact on the financial well-being of the officers involved.

