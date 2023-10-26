Palestine-Israel Conflict: US & Russia Both Fail To Pass Resolutions On Israel-Hamas War

The Council’s members first voted for the us draft resolution, which demanded humanitarian pauses in Gaza, condemned the October 7 attack by the Palestinian Group Hamas in Israel and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.
The Resolution got 10 votes in favor, with Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates voting against it. US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the US is deeply disappointed that Russia and China vetoed the Resolution.
Russia's draft resolution, which demanded a humanitarian cease-fire, was also voted down in the Security Council after failing to get enough votes.
